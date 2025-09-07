Left Menu

Empowering Cinematic Debut: Anuparna Roy's Triumph at Venice Film Festival

Anuparna Roy wins Best Director at the Venice International Film Festival with her debut, 'Songs of Forgotten Trees.' The film, celebrated for its feminist voice and focus on marginalized perspectives, was premiered in the Orizzonti Competition. Roy also expressed solidarity with Palestine during her acceptance speech.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2025 13:11 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 13:11 IST
Filmmaker
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable turn of events, debut filmmaker Anuparna Roy has clinched the Best Director award at the esteemed Venice International Film Festival. Her film, 'Songs of Forgotten Trees,' was showcased in the festival's distinguished Orizzonti Competition, a platform for cutting-edge cinema and emerging talents.

Roy, dedicating her win to the often-overlooked voices of women, stated, 'This film is a tribute to every woman who's ever been silenced, overlooked, or underestimated.' Her acceptance speech also touched on the Israel-Palestine conflict, where she voiced her support for Palestine, emphasising the universal right to peace and freedom.

The film narrates the journey of Thooya, a migrant dreamer navigating the bustling metropolis of Mumbai, who shares an unlikely kinship with Swetha. As their stories intertwine, themes of empathy, survival, and unexpected friendship emerge. 'Songs of Forgotten Trees' stars Naaz Shaikh and Sumi Baghel, with captivating cinematography by Debjit Samanta.

Latest News

