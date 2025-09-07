300 Booked for Dangerous Ganeshotsav Celebrations: Firecrackers and Traffic Obstruction

In a sweeping action, police in north Kerala have booked 300 individuals involved in a Ganeshotsav procession for obstructing traffic and recklessly handling firecrackers. The procession, which began from Mallikarjuna Temple in Kasaba, led to significant disruptions.

The participants gathered near the state-run bus depot, causing traffic chaos and bursting firecrackers without considering safety measures, according to the police report. This behavior resulted in loud explosions, raising safety concerns among the public.

The police have charged the offenders under BNS Section 288 for negligent use of explosives. Out of the 300 accused, four individuals have been specifically named in the FIR.

(With inputs from agencies.)