PTI | Kasaragod | Updated: 08-01-2026 16:33 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 16:33 IST
Bomb threat at Kasaragod district court turns out hoax
A bomb threat received at the district court here on Thursday morning, which led to the evacuation of the complex for inspection, turned out to be a hoax, police said.

The threat was received around 11 a.m. on the official email ID of the district court.

''Immediately, the bomb squad was deployed to carry out inspections, and the court complex was evacuated,'' a senior police officer said.

''It was a hoax. Nothing was found during the inspection conducted by the bomb squad,'' the officer added.

He further said that, in accordance with the directions of the district police chief, a case will be registered and an investigation launched to determine the origin of the threat email.

One of the lawyers standing outside the court after the evacuation told a TV channel that the email originated from Tamil Nadu.

The lawyer added that the police had asked everyone to clear the court premises before carrying out the inspection.

Last year, several bomb threats were sent by email to various government offices and airports in the state, all of which turned out to be hoax.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

