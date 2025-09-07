Controversy Over Plaque Installation at Hazratbal Shrine
Farooq Abdullah criticizes the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board for installing a plaque with the Ashoka emblem at Hazratbal Shrine, sparking controversy. He emphasizes that shrines were built by public contributions and decries the current situation, stressing that the community desires peace and adherence to tradition.
Farooq Abdullah, president of the National Conference, has criticized the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board for their controversial installation of a plaque featuring the Ashoka emblem at the Hazratbal Shrine.
Speaking in Anantnag, Abdullah highlighted that the shrines, including Hazratbal, have historically been constructed by the contributions of the people, without the need for state symbols. He described the action as a mistake that should never have happened.
Addressing the filed FIR regarding vandalism of the emblem, Abdullah stressed the community's peace-loving nature and the error in placing the emblem, urging for an understanding of community sentiments and traditions.
