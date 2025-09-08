Trial of Korean-Born New Zealand Woman Accused of Child Murder Begins

In Auckland, a trial has commenced involving a Korean-born New Zealand woman, Hakyung-Lee, who faces charges of murdering her two children. The children's remains were found in suitcases in 2022, prompting a homicide inquiry.

According to New Zealand media, Lee allegedly killed her children, aged eight and six, in 2018, a year after their father died of cancer. Following the alleged crime, she relocated to South Korea and was extradited back to New Zealand in 2022.

During jury selection at the High Court, Lee sat with her head lowered, avoiding eye contact. She will be representing herself throughout the trial with the assistance of two lawyers. The family who discovered the remains was not linked to the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)