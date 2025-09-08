The Looming Ecological and Cultural Crisis in Great Nicobar
Sonia Gandhi has criticized the Great Nicobar infrastructure project as a threat to indigenous tribes and the ecosystem. Her concerns include violation of tribal rights and environmental dangers. The project's impacts, such as deforestation and displacement, culminate in a humanitarian and environmental catastrophe, sparking political opposition.
Sonia Gandhi labeled the Great Nicobar infrastructure project a 'planned misadventure,' warning it endangers local tribal communities and the environment.
Gandhi highlighted legal oversights and ecological risks, reflecting on the project's threat to the Shompen and Nicobarese tribes and the island's unique flora and fauna.
Despite political pushback, the project proceeds, prompting calls for voices against what Gandhi terms a betrayal of national values and justice.
