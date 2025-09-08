Left Menu

The Looming Ecological and Cultural Crisis in Great Nicobar

Sonia Gandhi has criticized the Great Nicobar infrastructure project as a threat to indigenous tribes and the ecosystem. Her concerns include violation of tribal rights and environmental dangers. The project's impacts, such as deforestation and displacement, culminate in a humanitarian and environmental catastrophe, sparking political opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2025 11:44 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 11:44 IST
The Looming Ecological and Cultural Crisis in Great Nicobar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sonia Gandhi labeled the Great Nicobar infrastructure project a 'planned misadventure,' warning it endangers local tribal communities and the environment.

Gandhi highlighted legal oversights and ecological risks, reflecting on the project's threat to the Shompen and Nicobarese tribes and the island's unique flora and fauna.

Despite political pushback, the project proceeds, prompting calls for voices against what Gandhi terms a betrayal of national values and justice.

TRENDING

1
India's Construction Titans Honored at CWGA 2025 Amid Mumbai's Major Transformation

India's Construction Titans Honored at CWGA 2025 Amid Mumbai's Major Transfo...

 India
2
Leadership Race Shakes Japan: Motegi Announces Candidacy Amid Political Uncertainty

Leadership Race Shakes Japan: Motegi Announces Candidacy Amid Political Unce...

 Global
3
India Poised for Semiconductor Revolution with 2D Materials Research

India Poised for Semiconductor Revolution with 2D Materials Research

 India
4
West Bengal Adopts Semester System for Class 12 Exams

West Bengal Adopts Semester System for Class 12 Exams

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decolonizing artificial intelligence: Rethinking global health futures

AI could revolutionize energy storage, if data and trust issues are solved

Humans hold one irreplaceable advantage over AI

AI can transform mental health but only if cultural and ethical barriers are addressed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025