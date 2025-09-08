Champai Soren Calls for Tribal Unity Against Anti-Tribal Policies

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister and BJP MLA Champai Soren has criticized the Congress, accusing it of maintaining an 'anti-tribal stance' and urging adivasis and moolvasis to initiate a large-scale movement in Jharkhand against religious conversion and demographic changes.

Soren paid tribute to tribal martyrs of the 1980 Jharkhand movement and criticized the police firing during the agitation, attributing responsibility to the Congress, which was in power at the time. He accused the current JMM-Congress-RJD coalition of contributing to demographic shifts, asserting that tribal identity is under threat.

Highlighting the need for a fresh 'Jan Andolan,' Soren condemned recent land acquisition actions in the Santhal Pargana region. He emphasized the need for protecting tribal lands from being seized unlawfully and urged a mass movement to counter such 'anti-tribal activities.'