Champai Soren Calls for Tribal Unity Against Anti-Tribal Policies
Former Jharkhand Chief Minister and BJP MLA Champai Soren criticizes the Congress for its 'anti-tribal' stance and calls for a mass movement in Jharkhand. Soren highlights the need to protect tribal rights, lands, and identity, and condemns past governmental actions that he views as detrimental to tribal interests.
- Country:
- India
Former Jharkhand Chief Minister and BJP MLA Champai Soren has criticized the Congress, accusing it of maintaining an 'anti-tribal stance' and urging adivasis and moolvasis to initiate a large-scale movement in Jharkhand against religious conversion and demographic changes.
Soren paid tribute to tribal martyrs of the 1980 Jharkhand movement and criticized the police firing during the agitation, attributing responsibility to the Congress, which was in power at the time. He accused the current JMM-Congress-RJD coalition of contributing to demographic shifts, asserting that tribal identity is under threat.
Highlighting the need for a fresh 'Jan Andolan,' Soren condemned recent land acquisition actions in the Santhal Pargana region. He emphasized the need for protecting tribal lands from being seized unlawfully and urged a mass movement to counter such 'anti-tribal activities.'
ALSO READ
Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) Strategize for Local Body Polls Amid Power Shifts
Congress Pushes for Quick Appointment of Maharashtra Legislative Council Opposition Leader
TRAI Denies Congress SMS Application Stance: Election Fraud Debate Intensifies
Political Storm Erupts Over Viral Video of Congress Leader
Controversy Erupts Over Kerala Congress' Social Media Post