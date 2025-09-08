Chhaya Kadam on Working with Amitabh Bachchan: A Dream Come True

Chhaya Kadam, celebrated for her roles in 'Laapata Ladies' and 'Madgaon Express', recently reflected on her experience working alongside Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan in 'Jhund'.

Directed by the acclaimed Nagraj Manjule, the film marked a significant milestone for Kadam, who described the opportunity as a dream come true.

Speaking at the 11th International Film Festival of Shimla, Kadam emphasized Bachchan's professionalism and the growth of actors through new platforms.