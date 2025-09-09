Young Voice Takes Stand: Sanghamitra Bhargava's Bold Critique at Debate Sparks Political Stir

An elocution competition in Indore witnessed unexpected political drama as Sanghamitra Bhargava, son of the city's mayor, openly criticized the Central government's railway policies. This bold move, delivered in the presence of prominent BJP leaders, has stirred significant debate within political circles.

Sanghamitra, adopting the role of the opposition in his speech, targeted the ambitious bullet train project, citing unmet promises and safety concerns. He argued that, while millions struggle with unfulfilled train ticket bookings annually, the much-promised bullet train remains elusive amidst costly land acquisitions.

Despite the controversy, including reactions from Congress figures lauding Sanghamitra's frankness, his father, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava, defended the critique as part of the competition's rules, underscoring the educational intent behind the event. BJP MLA Manoj Patel's son clarified it was meant to be an academic exercise, uninfluenced by politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)