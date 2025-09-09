Left Menu

Young Voice Takes Stand: Sanghamitra Bhargava's Bold Critique at Debate Sparks Political Stir

Sanghamitra Bhargava, son of Indore's mayor, criticized the Central government's railway policies during a debate competition, causing a political stir. His candid speech, which highlighted issues with bullet train projects and safety concerns, was praised by Congress yet defended by his father as an academic exercise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 09-09-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 16:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An elocution competition in Indore witnessed unexpected political drama as Sanghamitra Bhargava, son of the city's mayor, openly criticized the Central government's railway policies. This bold move, delivered in the presence of prominent BJP leaders, has stirred significant debate within political circles.

Sanghamitra, adopting the role of the opposition in his speech, targeted the ambitious bullet train project, citing unmet promises and safety concerns. He argued that, while millions struggle with unfulfilled train ticket bookings annually, the much-promised bullet train remains elusive amidst costly land acquisitions.

Despite the controversy, including reactions from Congress figures lauding Sanghamitra's frankness, his father, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava, defended the critique as part of the competition's rules, underscoring the educational intent behind the event. BJP MLA Manoj Patel's son clarified it was meant to be an academic exercise, uninfluenced by politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

