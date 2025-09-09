Left Menu

New Thar Delivery Takes a Smash in East Delhi

In East Delhi's Preet Vihar, a new Mahindra Thar owner accidentally drove through a glass wall shortly after purchasing the vehicle. The incident occurred during a pooja, when the owner mistakenly pressed the accelerator. Although the car and a motorcycle were damaged, no injuries were reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 17:20 IST
New Thar Delivery Takes a Smash in East Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A dramatic accident unfolded in East Delhi's Preet Vihar as a freshly purchased Mahindra Thar crashed through the glass wall of a showroom. Police reported on Tuesday that no one was injured during the incident.

The mishap occurred during a pooja ceremony on Monday evening, moments after the owner bought the vehicle. The new owner inadvertently hit the accelerator, catapulting the SUV through the showroom with enough force to damage a nearby motorcycle.

The spectacle was captured on video and quickly spread across social media, showing the overturned Thar surrounded by shattered glass from the first-floor showroom.

TRENDING

1
Broad political platform needed to oust BJP from power: CPI(M)''s M A Baby

Broad political platform needed to oust BJP from power: CPI(M)''s M A Baby

 India
2
Delhi's Culinary Champions: Transforming School Meals

Delhi's Culinary Champions: Transforming School Meals

 India
3
Dharmendra Pradhan's UAE Visit: Enhancing Education Ties

Dharmendra Pradhan's UAE Visit: Enhancing Education Ties

 India
4
Tumultuous Politician's Resignation: K.P. Sharma Oli's Roller-Coaster Legacy in Nepal

Tumultuous Politician's Resignation: K.P. Sharma Oli's Roller-Coaster Legacy...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025