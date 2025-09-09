New Thar Delivery Takes a Smash in East Delhi

A dramatic accident unfolded in East Delhi's Preet Vihar as a freshly purchased Mahindra Thar crashed through the glass wall of a showroom. Police reported on Tuesday that no one was injured during the incident.

The mishap occurred during a pooja ceremony on Monday evening, moments after the owner bought the vehicle. The new owner inadvertently hit the accelerator, catapulting the SUV through the showroom with enough force to damage a nearby motorcycle.

The spectacle was captured on video and quickly spread across social media, showing the overturned Thar surrounded by shattered glass from the first-floor showroom.