New Thar Delivery Takes a Smash in East Delhi
In East Delhi's Preet Vihar, a new Mahindra Thar owner accidentally drove through a glass wall shortly after purchasing the vehicle. The incident occurred during a pooja, when the owner mistakenly pressed the accelerator. Although the car and a motorcycle were damaged, no injuries were reported.
A dramatic accident unfolded in East Delhi's Preet Vihar as a freshly purchased Mahindra Thar crashed through the glass wall of a showroom. Police reported on Tuesday that no one was injured during the incident.
The mishap occurred during a pooja ceremony on Monday evening, moments after the owner bought the vehicle. The new owner inadvertently hit the accelerator, catapulting the SUV through the showroom with enough force to damage a nearby motorcycle.
The spectacle was captured on video and quickly spread across social media, showing the overturned Thar surrounded by shattered glass from the first-floor showroom.
