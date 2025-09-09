Left Menu

Tejasvi Manoj: TIME's Trailblazing Kid Advocate for Seniors Against Cyber Scams

Tejasvi Manoj, a 17-year-old Indian-American, was named TIME's Kid of the Year for her project 'Shield Seniors', aimed at safeguarding seniors from online scams. The initiative educates and protects the elderly from digital fraud. Manoj, a coder since eighth grade, actively advocates for cyber literacy among seniors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 09-09-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 19:58 IST
Tejasvi Manoj, a 17-year-old Indian-American resident of Frisco, Texas, has been named TIME's Kid of the Year in 2025 for her groundbreaking project, 'Shield Seniors', which focuses on protecting the elderly from online scams.

A student with a passion for computer science, Manoj created a website that educates seniors about digital threats, analyzes fraudulent communications, and provides reporting links. The project is still in private preview mode but has already garnered significant attention.

Beyond her tech innovation, Manoj is active in various projects, including tutoring refugees and serving on the leadership board of the North Texas Food Bank Young Advocates Council. Her efforts continue to make a positive impact on the community.

