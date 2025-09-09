Left Menu

Trailblazing Maritime Mission: Women Officers Set Sail on Historic Expedition

A pioneering mission will see a team of 10 women officers from India's tri-services embark on a global sailing expedition aboard the IASV Triveni. This marks the first joint circumnavigation by the Indian Armed Forces, covering over 26,000 nautical miles in nine months.

  India

A historic maritime mission is underway as ten women officers from India's tri-services embark on a global voyage. Departing from the iconic Gateway of India, the Indian Army Sailing Vessel (IASV) Triveni, helmed by Lt Col Anuja Varudkar, will traverse over 26,000 nautical miles on a groundbreaking expedition.

For the first time, the Indian Armed Forces are collaboratively conducting a circumnavigation journey, crossing the Equator twice and navigating the world's perilous waters, including the feared Drake Passage. The mission will explore major oceans and visit significant landmarks such as the Three Great Capes while docking at four international ports.

Intensive training over the past three years at the Heavy Bridging Training Camp in Marve has equipped the team with essential nautical skills, from navigation to first aid. The 50-foot IASV Triveni, built in Puducherry, boasts advanced navigation systems and has provisions for 60 days of endurance sailing, promising a robust voyage.

