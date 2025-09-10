Channing Tatum Celebrates Inka Williams' Birthday with Romantic Beach Day

Channing Tatum made Inka Williams' 26th birthday unforgettable with a day of beachside romance and special moments. The actor, known for his role in 'Blink Twice,' shared snippets of their celebration on Instagram.

Tatum, 45, and Williams enjoyed a dirt bike ride, documented through a video Tatum posted for his followers. In the clip, Williams sat behind him, holding on with one arm and filming with the other as they embraced the joyful moment. The post, adorned with the message "Happiest day of birth to my RIDER! Love you so," was set to the tune of Fabolous' 'Can't Deny It.'

Tatum further enriched his Instagram story with a black-and-white photo capturing a tender kiss on Williams' cheek and clips from their playful beach day. The couple's relationship became Instagram official in April, having been linked since February 2025 after attending a pre-Oscars party together.

