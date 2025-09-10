Discover Goa: Beyond Beaches in Tashkent

The Goa Tourism Department is set to host an 'Experience Goa' roadshow in Tashkent on September 15. This initiative is part of a broader effort to promote the state on a global scale.

Officials aim to present Goa as an all-encompassing destination, spotlighting its rich heritage, vibrant culture, wellness tourism, thrilling adventures, and festive spirit. The event promises an assembly of tour operators, travel agents, airline partners, and notable figures from Uzbekistan.

Goa's Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte emphasized the state's evolution into a diverse, inclusive, and sustainable tourism spot. Meanwhile, Tourism Director Kedar Naik highlighted the goal to position Goa as a year-round destination while fostering strong connections with Tashkent's travel industry.

