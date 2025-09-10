Left Menu

The Goa Tourism Department will host an 'Experience Goa' roadshow in Tashkent on September 15, aiming to promote Goa as a diverse destination. The event will feature Goa's heritage, culture, wellness, and adventure. Key stakeholders from Uzbekistan will attend, emphasizing 'Goa Beyond Beaches' and 'Regenerative Tourism'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 10-09-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 18:25 IST
Discover Goa: Beyond Beaches in Tashkent
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Goa Tourism Department is set to host an 'Experience Goa' roadshow in Tashkent on September 15. This initiative is part of a broader effort to promote the state on a global scale.

Officials aim to present Goa as an all-encompassing destination, spotlighting its rich heritage, vibrant culture, wellness tourism, thrilling adventures, and festive spirit. The event promises an assembly of tour operators, travel agents, airline partners, and notable figures from Uzbekistan.

Goa's Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte emphasized the state's evolution into a diverse, inclusive, and sustainable tourism spot. Meanwhile, Tourism Director Kedar Naik highlighted the goal to position Goa as a year-round destination while fostering strong connections with Tashkent's travel industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

