Madras High Court Delays Ruling on 'Chandramukhi' Clip Usage in Nayanthara's Documentary

The Madras High Court has postponed a decision to October 6 regarding alleged unauthorized use of 'Chandramukhi' film footage in a documentary about actress Nayanthara, produced by Tarc Studios.

AB International, the copyright holder of the Rajinikanth starrer 'Chandramukhi', alleges Tarc Studios included scenes from the movie in the documentary without permission and has petitioned for their removal along with a demand for Rs 5 crore in damages.

The debate over intellectual property rights continues as the court urges Tarc Studios to present its defense. This case coincides with a separate allegation by Wunderbar Films concerning unauthorized content use from 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan'.