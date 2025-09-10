Unlocking India's Manuscript Heritage: Gyan Bharatam Conference Kicks Off

An international conference focusing on the conservation and digitisation of India's vast manuscript heritage started in New Delhi, as part of the Gyan Bharatam project.

High-profile government officials, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are participating in the event to lend their support to this ambitious cultural initiative.

The conference aims to solidify strategies for the preservation of ancient manuscripts, with the 'New Delhi Declaration on Manuscript Heritage' being one of the anticipated outcomes.

