Unlocking India's Manuscript Heritage: Gyan Bharatam Conference Kicks Off

The Gyan Bharatam project launches an international conference aimed at preserving India's rich manuscript heritage through digitisation, conservation, and knowledge dissemination. With participation from key government figures, institutions, and scholars, the event seeks to establish strategies and partnerships to safeguard and share India's ancient wisdom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 22:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An international conference focusing on the conservation and digitisation of India's vast manuscript heritage started in New Delhi, as part of the Gyan Bharatam project.

High-profile government officials, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are participating in the event to lend their support to this ambitious cultural initiative.

The conference aims to solidify strategies for the preservation of ancient manuscripts, with the 'New Delhi Declaration on Manuscript Heritage' being one of the anticipated outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

