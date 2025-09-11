Ralph Lauren Unveils Vibrant Elegance at Pre-Fashion Week Show

In a dazzling prelude to New York Fashion Week, Ralph Lauren unveiled his spring 2026 collection with an audacious palette of red, black, and white. The bold line featured monochrome sets and slinky accessories, captivating an exclusive audience outside the official fashion calendar.

Esteemed guests like Oprah Winfrey and Vogue's Anna Wintour graced the event, which took place in the intimate setting of Ralph Lauren's New York studio. The decor—aesthetic black wicker chandeliers and expansive white couches—complemented the collection's theme of strength and sensuality.

The show transitioned from sleek monochromes to vibrant patterns, with models donning wide-brimmed hats and sparkling evening wear. The 85-year-old designer, in signature style, concluded the show with a gracious wave, celebrating the art of fashion amidst a slowing luxury market.

(With inputs from agencies.)