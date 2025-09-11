Left Menu

Ralph Lauren Unveils Vibrant Elegance at Pre-Fashion Week Show

Ralph Lauren's spring 2026 collection, showcased on the eve of New York Fashion Week, featured striking red, black, and white ensembles. Hosted at the company's studio, the event had fashion icons Oprah Winfrey and Anna Wintour in attendance. Lauren received a standing ovation alongside his wife.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 13:41 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 13:41 IST
Ralph Lauren Unveils Vibrant Elegance at Pre-Fashion Week Show
Ralph Lauren

In a dazzling prelude to New York Fashion Week, Ralph Lauren unveiled his spring 2026 collection with an audacious palette of red, black, and white. The bold line featured monochrome sets and slinky accessories, captivating an exclusive audience outside the official fashion calendar.

Esteemed guests like Oprah Winfrey and Vogue's Anna Wintour graced the event, which took place in the intimate setting of Ralph Lauren's New York studio. The decor—aesthetic black wicker chandeliers and expansive white couches—complemented the collection's theme of strength and sensuality.

The show transitioned from sleek monochromes to vibrant patterns, with models donning wide-brimmed hats and sparkling evening wear. The 85-year-old designer, in signature style, concluded the show with a gracious wave, celebrating the art of fashion amidst a slowing luxury market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Drama at Circuit House: Political Standoff in Jammu & Kashmir

Drama at Circuit House: Political Standoff in Jammu & Kashmir

 India
2
Rescue Mission Intensifies Amidst Turmoil in Nepal

Rescue Mission Intensifies Amidst Turmoil in Nepal

 India
3
Stock Futures Brace for Inflation Impact as Markets Rally Amid AI and Crypto Gains

Stock Futures Brace for Inflation Impact as Markets Rally Amid AI and Crypto...

 Global
4
Cybercrime Surge in Southwest Delhi: Uncovering the Scams

Cybercrime Surge in Southwest Delhi: Uncovering the Scams

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025