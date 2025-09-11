Unveiling History: 'The Man in My Basement' Challenges Perceptions
The psychological thriller 'The Man in My Basement,' directed by Nadia Latif, delves into themes of race, privilege, and history. Starring Willem Dafoe and Corey Hawkins, the film follows a young Black man on the edge of losing his home, who encounters a mysterious tenant with a strange request.
When 'The Man in My Basement,' featuring Willem Dafoe and Corey Hawkins, hits theaters, viewers are likely to leave pondering who authors history. This psychological thriller prompt audiences to explore who narrates their stories and challenge their worldviews.
At the Toronto International Film Festival premiere, director Nadia Latif expressed her desire for audiences to question their sense of place in the world. The film marks Latif's directorial debut, adapting Walter Mosley's novel, and follows a young Black man facing the loss of his family home until a stranger offers to rent his basement.
Dafoe, cast as the enigmatic tenant, was immediately drawn to the film's script. He praised Latif for enlightening him about the film's themes, including race and privilege, explored through intense exchanges with Hawkins' character. Latif hopes audiences find the film unsettling, as it addresses significant societal issues.
