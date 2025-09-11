Left Menu

Bryan Fuller Envisions Zendaya as Clarice Starling in 'Hannibal' Revival

Bryan Fuller, creator of the NBC series 'Hannibal', aspires to revive the show with Zendaya playing the role of Clarice Starling. The original series, inspired by Thomas Harris' novels, aired from 2013 to 2015, showcasing Mads Mikkelsen as Hannibal Lecter.

Los Angeles | Updated: 11-09-2025 15:50 IST
Bryan Fuller, the brain behind the NBC series 'Hannibal', has expressed a keen interest in reviving the popular psychological horror show with a fresh twist. He envisions the acclaimed Hollywood actress Zendaya in the coveted role of Clarice Starling.

Originally airing between 2013 and 2015, 'Hannibal' drew inspiration from Thomas Harris' novels and featured Mads Mikkelsen portraying the iconic cannibalistic character, Hannibal Lecter. The narrative predominantly explored the intriguing bond between Lecter and FBI officer Will Graham, a character brought to life by Hugh Dancy.

Fuller hopes to create a limited series focusing on 'Silence of the Lambs', with Mads and Zendaya leading the cast. While Mikkelsen is open to reprising his role, challenges remain as they seek a suitable platform to host the series.

