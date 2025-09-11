Shah Rukh Khan's Meer Foundation Lends a Helping Hand in Punjab Flood Crisis

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's Meer Foundation is actively aiding families affected by the recent flooding in Punjab. The organization has distributed essential relief kits to assist with rehabilitation, reflecting their commitment to social welfare.

Punjab has been severely impacted by devastating floods, caused by swollen rivers resulting from heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. This disaster is one of the worst to hit the region in decades.

In collaboration with local NGOs, the Meer Foundation will support 1,500 households across the districts of Amritsar, Patiala, Fazilka, and Ferozepur. The relief kits encompass a range of supplies such as medicines, hygiene products, food, and shelter essentials, aiming to address immediate needs and help families rebuild with dignity.

