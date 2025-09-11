Shah Rukh Khan's Meer Foundation Lends a Helping Hand in Punjab Flood Crisis
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's Meer Foundation is aiding flood-hit families in Punjab through relief kits. The initiative targets 1,500 households, providing essentials for health and safety. Khan shared his support for the victims on social media, continuing the foundation's history of disaster relief efforts.
- Country:
- India
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's Meer Foundation is actively aiding families affected by the recent flooding in Punjab. The organization has distributed essential relief kits to assist with rehabilitation, reflecting their commitment to social welfare.
Punjab has been severely impacted by devastating floods, caused by swollen rivers resulting from heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. This disaster is one of the worst to hit the region in decades.
In collaboration with local NGOs, the Meer Foundation will support 1,500 households across the districts of Amritsar, Patiala, Fazilka, and Ferozepur. The relief kits encompass a range of supplies such as medicines, hygiene products, food, and shelter essentials, aiming to address immediate needs and help families rebuild with dignity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Empowering Rural India: DHYEYA Programme's 7th Edition Unites Over 100 NGOs
Kerala's Model Approach to Landslide Rehabilitation: A Sustainable Future
Relief and Rehabilitation: Himachal Pradesh's Plea for Support
Delhi's Struggle: Flood Relief and Rehabilitation Efforts
SA Invites Public Input on Draft Water Resource Rehabilitation Guidelines