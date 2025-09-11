Left Menu

Shah Rukh Khan's Meer Foundation Lends a Helping Hand in Punjab Flood Crisis

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's Meer Foundation is aiding flood-hit families in Punjab through relief kits. The initiative targets 1,500 households, providing essentials for health and safety. Khan shared his support for the victims on social media, continuing the foundation's history of disaster relief efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-09-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 16:30 IST
Shah Rukh Khan's Meer Foundation Lends a Helping Hand in Punjab Flood Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's Meer Foundation is actively aiding families affected by the recent flooding in Punjab. The organization has distributed essential relief kits to assist with rehabilitation, reflecting their commitment to social welfare.

Punjab has been severely impacted by devastating floods, caused by swollen rivers resulting from heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. This disaster is one of the worst to hit the region in decades.

In collaboration with local NGOs, the Meer Foundation will support 1,500 households across the districts of Amritsar, Patiala, Fazilka, and Ferozepur. The relief kits encompass a range of supplies such as medicines, hygiene products, food, and shelter essentials, aiming to address immediate needs and help families rebuild with dignity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Train Stoppages Enhance Connectivity in Assam

New Train Stoppages Enhance Connectivity in Assam

 India
2
Slovakian PM Robert Fico's Stance on EU Sanctions and Climate Alignment

Slovakian PM Robert Fico's Stance on EU Sanctions and Climate Alignment

 Global
3
Bihar Offers Festive Travel Relief with Rs 24.06 Crore Bus Fare Subsidy

Bihar Offers Festive Travel Relief with Rs 24.06 Crore Bus Fare Subsidy

 India
4
Odisha's Fertiliser Distribution Drama: A CM's Swift Action Plan

Odisha's Fertiliser Distribution Drama: A CM's Swift Action Plan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025