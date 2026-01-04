Left Menu

Delhi's NGOs Unite to Battle Winter's Chill

In response to severe cold conditions in Delhi, local NGOs are intensifying efforts to aid the homeless and elderly. Initiatives include rescuing the homeless, providing shelter and warm clothing, and offering medical support for elderly joint pain. Collaborations with government and focused programs help protect vulnerable residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2026 17:57 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 17:57 IST
Delhi's NGOs Unite to Battle Winter's Chill
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

As Delhi experiences severe cold conditions, several NGOs are ramping up efforts to protect the capital's most vulnerable residents. From late-night rescues of homeless individuals to providing essential medical care for the elderly, these organizations collaborate to counteract the harsh effects of winter.

Initiatives like the Centre for Holistic Development's coordination with government rescue vans have led to the rescue of over 2,000 homeless individuals this season. The NGO's efforts include distributing sleeping bags and upgrading shelters to house more people safely.

In addition to rescue operations, NGOs like Sewa Bhawan and Wishes and Blessings are focusing on health and providing winter essentials. Programs such as '6 Weeks of Warmth' offer sustained aid to those in need, distributing blankets and warm clothing across the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mission YUVA: Pioneering Entrepreneurship in Jammu and Kashmir

Mission YUVA: Pioneering Entrepreneurship in Jammu and Kashmir

 India
2
The Special Ks Make a Triumphant Return

The Special Ks Make a Triumphant Return

 Global
3
Tragedy in Niger: Market Attack Leaves 30 Dead and Many Abducted

Tragedy in Niger: Market Attack Leaves 30 Dead and Many Abducted

 Global
4
Tragic Demise at School Marathon: A Cry for Safety Reforms

Tragic Demise at School Marathon: A Cry for Safety Reforms

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

More Money, Mixed Results: Rethinking Education and Healthcare Spending in Croatia

Building Economic Resilience in Botswana Through Climate Adaptation and Energy Reform

From Policy to Practice: Mongolia’s Efforts to Build Inclusive Education for All Children

Farming with Trees: How Agroforestry Builds Climate Resilience across Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026