Delhi's NGOs Unite to Battle Winter's Chill

As Delhi experiences severe cold conditions, several NGOs are ramping up efforts to protect the capital's most vulnerable residents. From late-night rescues of homeless individuals to providing essential medical care for the elderly, these organizations collaborate to counteract the harsh effects of winter.

Initiatives like the Centre for Holistic Development's coordination with government rescue vans have led to the rescue of over 2,000 homeless individuals this season. The NGO's efforts include distributing sleeping bags and upgrading shelters to house more people safely.

In addition to rescue operations, NGOs like Sewa Bhawan and Wishes and Blessings are focusing on health and providing winter essentials. Programs such as '6 Weeks of Warmth' offer sustained aid to those in need, distributing blankets and warm clothing across the city.

