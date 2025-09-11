True Colors Limited's Green IPO: Leading Textile Innovation

In a bold move to enhance its market presence, True Colors Limited, a key player in the digital textile printing industry, is poised to launch an Initial Public Offering (IPO) shortly. This strategic initiative is aimed at bolstering the company's manufacturing expansion, fortifying its market stance, and propelling its long-term sustainability goals.

The proposed IPO will consist of a Fresh Offer of up to 57 million Equity Shares, alongside an Offer for Sale of 10 million Equity Shares. Founded in 2021, True Colors Limited transitioned to a public entity in March 2025, marking a pivotal step in its development trajectory.

With a commitment to modernizing India's textile landscape, True Colors offers a comprehensive ecosystem including printing, machinery, and consumables. CEO Satish Panchani emphasizes the company's focus on scaling operations and enhancing research, backed by environmentally responsible practices, setting the stage for innovation and sustainability in the textile sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)