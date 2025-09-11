Left Menu

True Colors Limited's Green IPO: Leading Textile Innovation

True Colors Limited, a leader in digital textile printing, announces a forthcoming IPO to boost manufacturing expansion, market position, and sustainability efforts. The IPO includes 57 million fresh shares and a sale of 10 million shares. Since transitioning to a public company in 2025, it has integrated advanced, eco-friendly solutions in the textile industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 17:27 IST
True Colors Limited's Green IPO: Leading Textile Innovation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold move to enhance its market presence, True Colors Limited, a key player in the digital textile printing industry, is poised to launch an Initial Public Offering (IPO) shortly. This strategic initiative is aimed at bolstering the company's manufacturing expansion, fortifying its market stance, and propelling its long-term sustainability goals.

The proposed IPO will consist of a Fresh Offer of up to 57 million Equity Shares, alongside an Offer for Sale of 10 million Equity Shares. Founded in 2021, True Colors Limited transitioned to a public entity in March 2025, marking a pivotal step in its development trajectory.

With a commitment to modernizing India's textile landscape, True Colors offers a comprehensive ecosystem including printing, machinery, and consumables. CEO Satish Panchani emphasizes the company's focus on scaling operations and enhancing research, backed by environmentally responsible practices, setting the stage for innovation and sustainability in the textile sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Train Stoppages Enhance Connectivity in Assam

New Train Stoppages Enhance Connectivity in Assam

 India
2
Slovakian PM Robert Fico's Stance on EU Sanctions and Climate Alignment

Slovakian PM Robert Fico's Stance on EU Sanctions and Climate Alignment

 Global
3
Bihar Offers Festive Travel Relief with Rs 24.06 Crore Bus Fare Subsidy

Bihar Offers Festive Travel Relief with Rs 24.06 Crore Bus Fare Subsidy

 India
4
Odisha's Fertiliser Distribution Drama: A CM's Swift Action Plan

Odisha's Fertiliser Distribution Drama: A CM's Swift Action Plan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025