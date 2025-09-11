Left Menu

Kerala High Court Clears Global Ayyappa Sangamam Amid Calls for Tradition and Transparency

The Kerala High Court has dismissed petitions challenging the Global Ayyappa Sangamam, allowing the Travancore Devaswom Board to host the event. The court mandated that Sabarimala traditions must be respected and that the event’s finances be transparent and audited. Environmental safeguards were also highlighted for Pampa's sanctity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 11-09-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 17:38 IST
Kerala High Court Clears Global Ayyappa Sangamam Amid Calls for Tradition and Transparency
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala High Court has given the green light for the Global Ayyappa Sangamam event after dismissing petitions against it. Scheduled for September 20 at Pampa, the event will be organized by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), following assurances of maintaining tradition and transparency.

A Division Bench led by Justices V Raja Vijayaraghavan and K V Jayakumar directed that the sanctity of Pampa, integral to the Sabarimala pilgrimage, must remain intact. The court emphasized that no Sabarimala rituals should be disturbed and instructed the TDB on transparent financial reporting.

Measures ensuring environmental protection, such as banning non-biodegradable materials and improving crowd management, were ordered. The court also required an audit of event finances, with a detailed report to be submitted within 45 days. Malayalam Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan lauded the decision, focusing on elevating Sabarimala to a global status.

TRENDING

1
Zeki Data Launches Revolutionary 'Company Diagnostics' for Deep-Tech

Zeki Data Launches Revolutionary 'Company Diagnostics' for Deep-Tech

 United Kingdom
2
Qatar Refutes Reassessment Rumors of US Security Ties

Qatar Refutes Reassessment Rumors of US Security Ties

 United Arab Emirates
3
Germany Lifts Far-Right MP's Immunity Amidst Corruption Allegations

Germany Lifts Far-Right MP's Immunity Amidst Corruption Allegations

 Germany
4
Prime Accused in 2017 Police Assault Case Arrested After Eight Years

Prime Accused in 2017 Police Assault Case Arrested After Eight Years

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025