Kerala High Court Clears Global Ayyappa Sangamam Amid Calls for Tradition and Transparency

The Kerala High Court has given the green light for the Global Ayyappa Sangamam event after dismissing petitions against it. Scheduled for September 20 at Pampa, the event will be organized by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), following assurances of maintaining tradition and transparency.

A Division Bench led by Justices V Raja Vijayaraghavan and K V Jayakumar directed that the sanctity of Pampa, integral to the Sabarimala pilgrimage, must remain intact. The court emphasized that no Sabarimala rituals should be disturbed and instructed the TDB on transparent financial reporting.

Measures ensuring environmental protection, such as banning non-biodegradable materials and improving crowd management, were ordered. The court also required an audit of event finances, with a detailed report to be submitted within 45 days. Malayalam Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan lauded the decision, focusing on elevating Sabarimala to a global status.