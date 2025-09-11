Australia's Stance on Multiculturalism and Strengthening Indo-Australian Trade Ties

In response to recent racial incidents, Australian High Commissioner to India, Philip Green, underscored Australia's commitment to the safety of Indian migrants during an address on Thursday.

Highlighting Australia's diverse demographic, where over half the population are migrants or their descendants, Green affirmed the country's multicultural ethos.

Turning to economic relations, Green emphasized the complementary trade ties between Australia and India, suggesting critical minerals sourced from Down Under could support India's growth strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)