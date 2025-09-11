Australia's Stance on Multiculturalism and Strengthening Indo-Australian Trade Ties
Australian High Commissioner Philip Green reaffirmed his country's dedication to the safety and integration of Indian migrants amidst recent racial incidents. Green highlighted Australia's multicultural identity and emphasized ongoing efforts to deepen trade relations between Australia and India, focusing on complementary benefits that serve both nations.
In response to recent racial incidents, Australian High Commissioner to India, Philip Green, underscored Australia's commitment to the safety of Indian migrants during an address on Thursday.
Highlighting Australia's diverse demographic, where over half the population are migrants or their descendants, Green affirmed the country's multicultural ethos.
Turning to economic relations, Green emphasized the complementary trade ties between Australia and India, suggesting critical minerals sourced from Down Under could support India's growth strategy.
