A Revived Interest: Awards Shows in the Streaming Age

Despite declining TV viewership, awards shows still capture American interest through viral clips and streaming, appealing to a younger generation. Polls show diverse demographics engage differently, with minority groups showing higher viewership. While the heyday of mass TV gatherings has passed, there's a persistent charm to these glamorous events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 12-09-2025 11:36 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 11:36 IST
Awards shows like the Emmys, Grammys, and Oscars continue to intrigue Americans, despite dwindling live TV audiences. A recent poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research reveals that nearly half of US adults have watched an entire awards show on TV or via streaming platforms within the past year.

Featured performances and viral moments have kept these events relevant in the digital age, capturing the attention of a younger demographic more likely to engage with content online. Although overall viewership has declined, minority groups such as Black and Hispanic adults show significant interest, often consuming awards content more than their white counterparts.

While iconic awards moments now live on through social media more than traditional broadcasts, veteran event-goers and newer audiences find diversified ways to stay connected. The enduring allure of witnessing live award presentations and celebrity appearances appears to be a testament to the evolving landscape of entertainment consumption.

