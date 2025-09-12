Left Menu

Kangana Ranaut's Spicy Tweet Lands Her in Legal Trouble

The Supreme Court declined to hear actress Kangana Ranaut's plea to quash a defamation complaint related to her tweet during the 2020-21 farmers' protest. The complaint by Mahinder Kaur accused Ranaut of making false and defamatory remarks, leading to a legal dispute over the interpretation of her retweet.

The Supreme Court on Friday expressed its hesitation in hearing a plea by actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut aimed at quashing a defamation complaint tied to her tweet during the 2020-21 farmers' protest. The court remarked that the act was more than just a 'simple retweet' as the actor had added 'spice' to it.

The bench, consisting of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta, stated that the petition could not consider the interpretation of the tweet or retweet in its proceedings. Ranaut's counsel argued that the retweet had already accumulated substantial engagement online before her involvement.

Despite Ranaut's challenge against the complaint which originated from her retweet about a woman protestor, the Supreme Court suggested that her clarification should be presented in the trial court. Complainant Mahinder Kaur alleged that Ranaut's remarks were defamatory. The actor consequently withdrew her plea after the court's advice.

