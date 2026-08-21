Imran Khan's Hospital Visit Sparks Controversy Amid Political Tensions

Imran Khan, Pakistan's ex-Prime Minister, was deemed medically fit following a hospital visit, but was returned to prison, sparking protest from his supporters. His PTI party claims this action violated a Supreme Court order, potentially inciting tensions. Khan alleges his imprisonment is politically charged, while health concerns remain controversial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2026 12:43 IST | Created: 21-08-2026 12:43 IST
Imran Khan's Hospital Visit Sparks Controversy Amid Political Tensions
Imran Khan

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan was declared medically fit and sent back to prison after an overnight examination by a team of doctors, according to the country's information minister. However, Khan's party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), claims this action violated a Supreme Court directive that required Khan to remain under medical supervision due to health concerns.

The Supreme Court had ordered Khan's transfer to a private hospital, but instead, he was treated at a state-run facility owing to security concerns. This move is seen by PTI as an 'open violation' of court orders. Public perception of Khan's forced move back to prison could trigger further outrage among his supporters, potentially escalating into street protests.

Khan's health has been a point of contention, with his lawyers stating significant deterioration while in prison and the government denying any immediate health risk. The controversy continues as PTI plans a nationwide protest to demand Khan's release and expedited legal proceedings.

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