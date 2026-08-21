Imran Khan's Abrupt Return to Prison: Legal Battle Heats Up

In a sudden and controversial move, former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was swiftly returned to prison after a brief hospital visit early Friday. Despite initial expectations that Khan would remain under medical supervision until mid-September, government doctors declared him fit, ending his hospital stay within hours.

The development has sparked outrage among Khan's supporters, who claim the authorities disregarded a Supreme Court directive. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party plans to file a contempt petition, asserting that the transfer back to jail violated the court order, which mandated Khan’s treatment at a specific medical facility.

The government, however, maintains that Khan's health does not necessitate extended hospital care. Khan's allegations of torture and an alleged violation by not allowing access to his personal physician have further galvanized his supporters, intensifying preparations for more protests and increasing pressure on Pakistani authorities.