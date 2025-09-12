Raid Horror: South Korean Workers Face Immigration Ordeal in Georgia

A group of South Korean workers returned home on Friday, sharing their traumatic experiences of being detained by U.S. immigration authorities in Georgia. They spoke of the intense raid at their workplace, comparing it to a military operation executed swiftly and with precision.

The workers described helicopters, armored vehicles, and agents separating them according to visa types. Around 475 workers were detained, making it the largest single-site Department of Homeland Security operation to date. The detainees faced difficulties, unable to communicate with families back home, triggering diplomatic negotiations for their release.

Reports surfaced about poor conditions at detention centers, adding to their distress. Meanwhile, the incident sent shockwaves through South Korea, with families concerned about future U.S. travel restrictions for their detained relatives. The operation highlighted immigration enforcement challenges and its complexities.

