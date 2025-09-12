Left Menu

Taylor Swift Drawn into Blake Lively's Legal Drama Against Justin Baldoni

Taylor Swift will provide testimony in Blake Lively's legal case against Justin Baldoni, pending a judge's approval for extension. Swift's deposition could unveil discussions about 'It Ends With Us'. Their friendship has deteriorated amidst the legal battle, with Swift's team criticizing the subpoena as a tactic for tabloid attention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 23:53 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 23:53 IST
Taylor Swift (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Singer Taylor Swift finds herself amid a legal storm as she consents to testify in support of her close friend Blake Lively, embroiled in a lawsuit against co-star Justin Baldoni. This development, reported by Page Six, hinges on a judicial nod to prolong the deadline for her testimony.

The star's deposition could shed light on behind-the-scenes exchanges about working conditions during the filming of 'It Ends With Us'. This follows Baldoni's legal team securing permission to review correspondence between Swift and Lively. However, Baldoni's attorney contested a blanket thirty-day extension for discovery, citing previous professional commitments on Swift's schedule.

Reports indicate a fissure in the once-strong bond between Swift and Lively, exacerbated by Swift's involuntary involvement in Lively's legal spat. Allegations suggest Swift influenced Baldoni's acceptance of film changes. Swift's camp refuted the subpoena's motives, labeling it as a publicity ploy.

