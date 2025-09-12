Taylor Swift Drawn into Blake Lively's Legal Drama Against Justin Baldoni
Taylor Swift will provide testimony in Blake Lively's legal case against Justin Baldoni, pending a judge's approval for extension. Swift's deposition could unveil discussions about 'It Ends With Us'. Their friendship has deteriorated amidst the legal battle, with Swift's team criticizing the subpoena as a tactic for tabloid attention.
- Country:
- United States
Singer Taylor Swift finds herself amid a legal storm as she consents to testify in support of her close friend Blake Lively, embroiled in a lawsuit against co-star Justin Baldoni. This development, reported by Page Six, hinges on a judicial nod to prolong the deadline for her testimony.
The star's deposition could shed light on behind-the-scenes exchanges about working conditions during the filming of 'It Ends With Us'. This follows Baldoni's legal team securing permission to review correspondence between Swift and Lively. However, Baldoni's attorney contested a blanket thirty-day extension for discovery, citing previous professional commitments on Swift's schedule.
Reports indicate a fissure in the once-strong bond between Swift and Lively, exacerbated by Swift's involuntary involvement in Lively's legal spat. Allegations suggest Swift influenced Baldoni's acceptance of film changes. Swift's camp refuted the subpoena's motives, labeling it as a publicity ploy.
ALSO READ
Sergio Gor Highlights Trump-Modi Friendship at Senate Hearing
Celebrating Bonds: 'Do You Wanna Partner' Explores Female Friendships in Business
Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt's Dynamic Friendship in 'The Smashing Machine'
Chronicling Friendship: China-India War Ties Remembered
Delhi Bar Lawyers End Strike After Demand for Physical Police Depositions Granted