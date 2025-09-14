Allegiance Betrayed: Singer Lured into Danger

A shocking incident in Odisha's Bhubaneswar unfolded when a woman was allegedly raped by three individuals at a local lodge, according to police reports on Sunday.

Authorities confirmed the arrest of the accused on Saturday, who have reportedly confessed to the crime.

The crime occurred on September 10, when the suspects invited the singer to the Chandrasekharpur lodge, offering a drink laced with sedatives and luring her with the promise of a major musical project. Investigations are still ongoing.

