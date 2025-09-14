Left Menu

Allegiance Betrayed: Singer Lured into Danger

A woman was raped by three men at a lodge in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, after being lured with promises of a musical project. The accused were arrested and confessed to the crime. The incident occurred on September 10, involving a sedative-laced drink. The investigation continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 14-09-2025 13:59 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 13:59 IST
Allegiance Betrayed: Singer Lured into Danger
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking incident in Odisha's Bhubaneswar unfolded when a woman was allegedly raped by three individuals at a local lodge, according to police reports on Sunday.

Authorities confirmed the arrest of the accused on Saturday, who have reportedly confessed to the crime.

The crime occurred on September 10, when the suspects invited the singer to the Chandrasekharpur lodge, offering a drink laced with sedatives and luring her with the promise of a major musical project. Investigations are still ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turning Point in US-South Korea Relations After Georgia Immigration Raid

Turning Point in US-South Korea Relations After Georgia Immigration Raid

 Global
2
Russian Defence Claims Massive Drone Takedown

Russian Defence Claims Massive Drone Takedown

 Russia
3
Pioneering Police Aptitude Test: A New Era in Law Enforcement

Pioneering Police Aptitude Test: A New Era in Law Enforcement

 India
4
Kerala Horror: Couple Arrested for Brutal Torture

Kerala Horror: Couple Arrested for Brutal Torture

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025