Star-Studded Emmy Awards: The Battle for TV's Top Honors

The Emmy Awards, with 'Severance' leading the nominations, will bring together stars like Seth Rogen and Harrison Ford. The event, hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze, will air live on CBS. The night features major competitions, including best drama and best comedy, as well as numerous acting nominations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 15:31 IST
Stars are set to shine at the Emmy Awards this Sunday, among them Seth Rogen, Harrison Ford, Colin Farrell, and Jean Smart. The highly-anticipated event will spotlight 'Severance,' an Apple TV+ series leading multiple nominations.

The ceremony, hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze, airs live on CBS from Los Angeles. Competing alongside 'Severance' for best drama are 'Andor,' 'The Pitt,' and 'The White Lotus.'

Among other categories, 'The Studio' and 'Hacks' vie for best comedy, while actors like Ford and Farrell compete in various roles. The winners will be chosen by members of the Television Academy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

