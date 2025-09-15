'Andor' writer Dan Gilroy takes home Emmy for Best Writing in a Drama Series

The 2025 Emmy Awards night turned out to be special for Andor as writer Dan Gilroy won the Emmy for Writing in a Drama Series. In his acceptance speech, Gilroy thanked viewers for the love they showed the series. "I want to thank the fans who did more than watch the show, they listened, they cared," he said. He also gave a special mention to his brothers Tony and John Gilroy, who worked with him on the show.

'Andor' revolves around the story of thief-turned-rebel spy Cassian Andor in the five years leading up to the events of the Star Wars films. The series has been praised for its writing, storytelling, and performances. The night also saw historic wins. Tramell Tillman created history by becoming the first Black man to win the Emmy for Best [category]. Seth Rogen won Best Lead Actor for The Studio, while Jean Smart picked up Best Lead Actress for Hacks.

Other winners included Britt Lower, who bagged Best Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Severance, and Katherine LaNasa, who won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for The Pitt. (ANI)

