'SOUL Docu-Fiction Film Festival 2025' Celebrates Assam's Cultural Mosaic

The 'SOUL Docu-Fiction Film Festival 2025' in Assam, held at Jyoti Chitraban Film Studio, spotlights the state's cultural diversity. Organised to connect creators from the northeast, the festival includes film screenings and awards, and aligns with national celebrations involving blood and medical camps.

Union Minister L Murugan (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The 'SOUL Docu-Fiction Film Festival 2025' commenced in Assam, showcasing the region's cultural diversity through films. Held at the Jyoti Chitraban Film Studio in Kahilipara, Guwahati, the three-day event aims to honor the state's varied communities, according to the official website.

Union Minister L Murugan, in discussing the festival, highlighted its purpose to connect filmmakers and creators in the northeast. The event is reportedly the first of its kind in Assam and has drawn media personalities, entertainment figures, and renowned filmmakers. Murugan emphasized that this year's theme underscores the stories of land and culture.

With over 1,500 participants and the screening of nearly 100 films, the festival also features an award ceremony. Murugan noted the recent launch of 'Seva Pakhwada' from September 17 to October 2, a nationwide celebration involving blood and medical camps organized by BJP workers, NGOs, and volunteers. Media personnel have commemorated the occasion with 75 songs dedicated to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.

Highlighting the media and entertainment sector's impact on the economy, Murugan stated the festival aims to bring northeastern films to a global audience. Under the banner of 'Seemanta Chetana Manchana Purvottar', the film festival celebrates the sacred connection between people and their land, featuring narratives that embrace unity in diversity.

