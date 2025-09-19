Monica Bellucci and Tim Burton: End of a Romantic Era

Renowned Italian actress Monica Bellucci and iconic director Tim Burton have decided to part ways after two years of dating. The couple, who went public with their relationship during the Rome Film Festival in October 2023, announced their separation in a joint statement.

'It is with much respect and deep care for each other that Monica Bellucci and Tim Burton have decided to part ways,' the couple confirmed on Friday. Bellucci, who starred in Burton's anticipated 2024 sequel 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,' previously expressed admiration for Burton, highlighting their desire to keep personal and professional lives distinct.

Monica Bellucci, previously married to French actor Vincent Cassel, with whom she shares two daughters, expressed fondness for Tim as both a man and an artist. Meanwhile, prior to this relationship, Tim Burton was in a long-term partnership with actress Helena Bonham Carter, sharing two children.

