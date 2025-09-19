Left Menu

Monica Bellucci and Tim Burton: End of a Romantic Era

Italian actress Monica Bellucci and director Tim Burton have announced their separation after two years of dating. Despite a heartfelt bond, the couple affirms the decision is mutual, marked by deep respect. Bellucci previously married to Vincent Cassel; Burton shares two children with Helena Bonham Carter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2025 23:45 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 23:45 IST
Actor Monica Bellucci, Director Tim Burton (File photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Renowned Italian actress Monica Bellucci and iconic director Tim Burton have decided to part ways after two years of dating. The couple, who went public with their relationship during the Rome Film Festival in October 2023, announced their separation in a joint statement.

'It is with much respect and deep care for each other that Monica Bellucci and Tim Burton have decided to part ways,' the couple confirmed on Friday. Bellucci, who starred in Burton's anticipated 2024 sequel 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,' previously expressed admiration for Burton, highlighting their desire to keep personal and professional lives distinct.

Monica Bellucci, previously married to French actor Vincent Cassel, with whom she shares two daughters, expressed fondness for Tim as both a man and an artist. Meanwhile, prior to this relationship, Tim Burton was in a long-term partnership with actress Helena Bonham Carter, sharing two children.

(With inputs from agencies.)

