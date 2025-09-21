Dulquer Salmaan Debunks OTT Rumours: 'Lokah' Stays on Cinematic Journey

Malayalam cinema icon Dulquer Salmaan has put to rest swirling rumours regarding the digital release of his production venture, ''Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra.'' The actor took to social media, advising audiences to be cautious of misinformation and to await formal announcements regarding any OTT release plans.

Helmed by director Dominic Arun, the superhero narrative starring Kalyani Priyadarshan has captured audience attention, with its theatrical run proving successful. The film, which opened on August 28, has grossed over Rs 100 crore, reaffirming its cinematic appeal amidst ongoing speculation about an online release.

As Salmaan calls for clarity, the film's storyline, featuring talents like Sandy, Naslen, Arun Kurian, and Chandu Salimkumar, continues to attract viewers. It centers around a woman's discovery of her powers against rising evil, further cementing its fanbase through compelling storytelling and robust performances.

(With inputs from agencies.)