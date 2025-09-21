Left Menu

Dulquer Salmaan Debunks OTT Rumours: 'Lokah' Stays on Cinematic Journey

Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan has denied that ''Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra'' will be released on OTT platforms soon. He advised fans to disregard such fake news and wait for official updates. The film, produced by Salmaan and directed by Dominic Arun, stars Kalyani Priyadarshan and has exceeded Rs 100 crore at the box office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 16:54 IST
Dulquer Salmaan Debunks OTT Rumours: 'Lokah' Stays on Cinematic Journey
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Malayalam cinema icon Dulquer Salmaan has put to rest swirling rumours regarding the digital release of his production venture, ''Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra.'' The actor took to social media, advising audiences to be cautious of misinformation and to await formal announcements regarding any OTT release plans.

Helmed by director Dominic Arun, the superhero narrative starring Kalyani Priyadarshan has captured audience attention, with its theatrical run proving successful. The film, which opened on August 28, has grossed over Rs 100 crore, reaffirming its cinematic appeal amidst ongoing speculation about an online release.

As Salmaan calls for clarity, the film's storyline, featuring talents like Sandy, Naslen, Arun Kurian, and Chandu Salimkumar, continues to attract viewers. It centers around a woman's discovery of her powers against rising evil, further cementing its fanbase through compelling storytelling and robust performances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Notorious History-Sheeter Zenito Cardoso Arrested in Attack Case

Notorious History-Sheeter Zenito Cardoso Arrested in Attack Case

 India
2
Hamilton's Misstep: Apology to Leclerc After Grand Prix Mix-Up

Hamilton's Misstep: Apology to Leclerc After Grand Prix Mix-Up

 Azerbaijan
3
Corruption Sting: Rajasthan ACB Busts Bribery Operation

Corruption Sting: Rajasthan ACB Busts Bribery Operation

 India
4
Global Leaders Recognize Palestinian State Amid Gaza War Tensions

Global Leaders Recognize Palestinian State Amid Gaza War Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025