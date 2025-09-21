Left Menu

Bollywood Shines Brightly on Kareena Kapoor's Birthday

Bollywood celebrities, including Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani, and Ajay Devgn, celebrated Kareena Kapoor Khan's 45th birthday. Karisma Kapoor shared a heartfelt Instagram post, while Ananya, Kiara, Ajay, Anil Kapoor, and others posted warm wishes. Soha Ali Khan and Saba Pataudi also expressed their love and admiration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 17:32 IST
On her 45th birthday, Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan was showered with love from across the industry. Celebrated personalities such as Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani, and Ajay Devgn took to social media to extend their heartfelt wishes.

Her sister, Karisma Kapoor, shared a nostalgic throwback picture on Instagram, capturing a treasured moment between the two siblings and describing Kareena as her 'most precious sister.'

Others like Anil Kapoor and Soha Ali Khan praised Kareena's individuality and glamour in their messages, while Saba Pataudi reflected on cherished family moments. With warmth and affection, the Bollywood community celebrated the iconic 'Bebo' in style.

(With inputs from agencies.)

