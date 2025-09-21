Bollywood Shines Brightly on Kareena Kapoor's Birthday

On her 45th birthday, Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan was showered with love from across the industry. Celebrated personalities such as Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani, and Ajay Devgn took to social media to extend their heartfelt wishes.

Her sister, Karisma Kapoor, shared a nostalgic throwback picture on Instagram, capturing a treasured moment between the two siblings and describing Kareena as her 'most precious sister.'

Others like Anil Kapoor and Soha Ali Khan praised Kareena's individuality and glamour in their messages, while Saba Pataudi reflected on cherished family moments. With warmth and affection, the Bollywood community celebrated the iconic 'Bebo' in style.

