Running for a Cause: Vedanta Zinc City Half Marathon Highlights Udaipur's Heritage

The Vedanta Zinc City Half Marathon in Udaipur attracted over 7,000 participants, supporting the #RunForZeroHunger initiative. The event featured 21 km, 10 km, and 5 km races through scenic routes highlighting Udaipur's natural heritage. Winners received medals of pure zinc, promoting health and community strength.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Udaipur | Updated: 21-09-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 18:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The vibrant city of Udaipur recently played host to the Vedanta Zinc City Half Marathon, a major sporting event that saw over 7,000 runners from 27 states and international territories participating in support of the #RunForZeroHunger initiative.

The marathon, now in its second edition, included races across 21 km, 10 km, and 5 km routes, officially inaugurated by an array of dignitaries including Udaipur MP Manna Lal Rawat and Hindustan Zinc CEO Arun Misra. Participants traversed scenic routes skirting Fateh Sagar Lake and the Aravalli Ranges, underscoring the region's rich cultural and natural allure.

According to CEO Arun Misra, who himself completed the 21 km race, the marathon is a celebration of health, purpose, and the resilience of communities. Hindustan Zinc's commitment to fostering healthier societies is further demonstrated through supporting initiatives like Nandghar's #RunForZeroHunger, which provides nutritional aid to children. Winners were awarded unique medals crafted from pure zinc, highlighting the area's historic connection to the metal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

