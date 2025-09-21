Left Menu

Reviving Delhi's Heritage: A Cultural Renaissance

Delhi Art and Culture Minister Kapil Mishra highlights the city's rich cultural diversity, emphasizing government efforts to rejuvenate monuments as symbols of Delhi's identity. The Shashvat Nartana event celebrates Indian classical dance and aligns with PM Modi's vision of development while preserving cultural heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 21:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's Art and Culture Minister Kapil Mishra has described the city as a 'little India', where each corner embodies diverse cultures, religions, and heritage. The government is actively working to rejuvenate monuments, transforming them into narratives that reflect Delhi's unique identity.

At the Shashvat Nartana event, a cultural evening organized by the Department of Art, Culture and Languages, alongside the Department of Archaeology, Mishra echoed Prime Minister Modi's vision of 'Vikas bhi, Virasat bhi'. He emphasized the ongoing efforts to restore monuments and enrich Delhi's cultural stories. He announced plans to expand these initiatives throughout the city.

The event featured all eight of India's classical dance forms and was attended by dignitaries and art enthusiasts. Held at Vasant Udyan against the backdrop of Bara Lao Ka Gumbad, it showcased the country's classical dance heritage, celebrating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday. The performances were met with standing ovations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

