Shining Stars: Celebrating British Asian Changemakers

The annual Asian Achievers Awards in London highlighted contributions of British Indians in philanthropy, entrepreneurship, arts, and culture. Key recipients included philanthropist Neerja Birla, businessman Simon Arora, referee Sunny Singh Gill, and musician Rishi Rich. The event celebrated the social and economic impact of British Asian innovators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 22-09-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 19:31 IST
The Asian Achievers Awards held in London brought attention to the significant contributions of British Indians in diverse fields such as philanthropy, business, arts, and culture. Recognizing groundbreaking talents, the event was lauded by Prime Minister Keir Starmer for honoring 'changemakers' who drive innovation and progress in the UK.

Notable award recipients included Neerja Birla, who secured the Woman of the Year title for her philanthropic initiatives. Simon Arora's long entrepreneurial journey was acknowledged with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Sports Personality of the Year went to Sunny Singh Gill, a pioneering Premier League referee of Indian heritage, while musician Rishi Rich was celebrated for his influence in the Asian-R&B fusion genre with a Special Award.

The awards featured notable mentions, with entrepreneurs Jimal, Nishal, and Devik Solanki earning recognition for their ethnic food brand, Taj Foods. Maulik Darji was named Professional of the Year for his contributions to NHS cancer treatments, and Ravi Sharma was honored for his half-century in radio broadcasting. The event, co-hosted by Nitin Ganatra and Anila Dhami, included a special performance by Raghav.

(With inputs from agencies.)

