Breaking Boundaries: Transforming Defence with Academia & Innovation

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan addressed the evolving nature of warfare, driven by the merging of kinetic and non-kinetic operations. He stressed the need for advanced, integrated technological solutions.

Speaking at a tri-services symposium, the General advocated for stronger ties between the military and academia. He emphasized the role of research and development in creating indigenous solutions vital for future defence strategies, urging India to become a global leader in next-gen defence technologies.

The Tri-Services Academia Technology Symposium (T-SATS) united defence and academic communities, showcasing innovative ideas and paving the way for sustained collaboration in defence technology. The event also featured a technology exhibition and numerous strategic meetings, strengthening ties and promoting innovation within the sector.

