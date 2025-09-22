Left Menu

Breaking Boundaries: Transforming Defence with Academia & Innovation

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan emphasized the convergence of kinetic and non-kinetic warfare demands advanced technological solutions. At a tri-services symposium, he advocated for collaboration with academia and industry to develop indigenous defence capabilities, aiming for India to lead in next-generation defence technologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 20:05 IST
Breaking Boundaries: Transforming Defence with Academia & Innovation
Chief of Defence Staff
  • Country:
  • India

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan addressed the evolving nature of warfare, driven by the merging of kinetic and non-kinetic operations. He stressed the need for advanced, integrated technological solutions.

Speaking at a tri-services symposium, the General advocated for stronger ties between the military and academia. He emphasized the role of research and development in creating indigenous solutions vital for future defence strategies, urging India to become a global leader in next-gen defence technologies.

The Tri-Services Academia Technology Symposium (T-SATS) united defence and academic communities, showcasing innovative ideas and paving the way for sustained collaboration in defence technology. The event also featured a technology exhibition and numerous strategic meetings, strengthening ties and promoting innovation within the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Momentum for Palestinian Statehood Amid Gaza Conflict

New Momentum for Palestinian Statehood Amid Gaza Conflict

 Global
2
Historic 77.75% Voter Turnout in Peaceful Bodoland Territorial Council Elections

Historic 77.75% Voter Turnout in Peaceful Bodoland Territorial Council Elect...

 India
3
GST Reforms Herald 'Bachat Utsav' Savings Bonanza Across India

GST Reforms Herald 'Bachat Utsav' Savings Bonanza Across India

 India
4
Global Tug-of-War: Nations Scramble for Scientific Talent Amid U.S. Visa Changes

Global Tug-of-War: Nations Scramble for Scientific Talent Amid U.S. Visa Cha...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025