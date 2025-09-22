Varanasi Lights Up with a Million Lamps for Dev Deepawali

On November 5, Varanasi's renowned crescent-shaped ghats will sparkle under the glow of more than 10 lakh lamps for the annual Dev Deepawali festival. Among these, one lakh are eco-friendly lamps made from cow dung, blending tradition and sustainability in a remarkable display, officials announced on Monday.

The Uttar Pradesh government anticipates an influx of devotees and tourists from India and beyond, eager to experience the city's breathtaking transformation. A staggering 10.10 lakh designer diyas and innovative eco-friendly lamps will illuminate the holy city, promising a spectacle of unrivaled brilliance.

Ahead of the event, preparations include decorating the ghats with mesmerizing facade lighting and decorative features, coupled with thorough cleanliness drives. From November 1-4, the Ganga Mahotsav at Rajghat will feature local artists, while a laser show at Chet Singh Ghat will narrate mythological tales, underscoring the city's rich cultural tapestry.