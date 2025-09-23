Left Menu

Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' Wins National Film Award for Wholesome Entertainment

Filmmaker Karan Johar proudly received the National Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment for 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'. This honor marks a significant moment as he expressed gratitude towards the audience and jury, celebrating the universal love and critical acclaim the film garnered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 18:11 IST
Filmmaker Karan Johar (Image source: DD News). Image Credit: ANI
On Tuesday, acclaimed filmmaker Karan Johar was honored at the 71st National Film Awards, where his film 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' was awarded Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. The accolade was presented by President Droupadi Murmu at the prestigious Vigyan Bhawan.

In August, Karan Johar had expressed his heartfelt gratitude towards the jury, acknowledging the deep personal connection he felt with the project. He remarked on the surreal nature of the recognition, attributing the film's universal resonance to its compelling story, music, characters, and choreography.

Released on July 28, 2023, 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' features Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, and a stellar ensemble cast, including Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The film, marking Johar's directorial return after seven years, was lauded for its captivating music by Pritam, enhancing its widespread appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Devdiscourse

