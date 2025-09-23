Mohanlal Receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award: A Tribute to Malayalam Cinema

Renowned actor Mohanlal, an icon of Indian cinema, was honored with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the highest accolade celebrating cinematic excellence in India. Mohanlal, with a career spanning over forty years and 360 films, expressed profound gratitude, dedicating the award to Malayalam cinema and its discerning audience.

Receiving the award from President Droupadi Murmu during the 71st National Film Awards, Mohanlal highlighted the collective achievement of the Malayalam cinema fraternity, noting his humility as the youngest recipient from Kerala. He emphasized the honor reflected the collective artistry and innovation of his peers and predecessors.

In a speech resonating with emotion, Mohanlal invoked the legacy of Malayalam creatives, quoting poet Kumaran Asan to illustrate the timeless impact of cinema. His acknowledgment of the award as a conduit for Malayalam cinema's voice underscores his enduring commitment to the industry's evolution.

