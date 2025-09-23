Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's Green Frontier: Mangrove Revival and Climate Change Resilience

The Tamil Nadu government is prioritizing the protection and restoration of its coastal ecosystems, particularly mangroves. At the first Tamil Nadu Mangrove Conclave, the government announced initiatives in partnership with organizations like UNEP for sustainable development and community livelihood enhancement.

The Tamil Nadu government is taking decisive steps to protect its coastal ecosystems, including the vital mangroves, as underscored by State Forests Minister R S Rajakannappan during the inaugural Tamil Nadu Mangrove Conclave 2025.

In this landmark event, significant partnerships were established with the United Nations Environment Programme and the M S Swaminathan Research Foundation, aimed at promoting sustainable urban cooling, climate-resilient infrastructure, and community-based conservation efforts.

The conclave highlighted Tamil Nadu's progress in doubling its mangrove cover over three years and recognized mangroves as crucial to combating climate change and safeguarding coastal communities.

