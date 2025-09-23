Tamil Nadu's Green Frontier: Mangrove Revival and Climate Change Resilience

The Tamil Nadu government is taking decisive steps to protect its coastal ecosystems, including the vital mangroves, as underscored by State Forests Minister R S Rajakannappan during the inaugural Tamil Nadu Mangrove Conclave 2025.

In this landmark event, significant partnerships were established with the United Nations Environment Programme and the M S Swaminathan Research Foundation, aimed at promoting sustainable urban cooling, climate-resilient infrastructure, and community-based conservation efforts.

The conclave highlighted Tamil Nadu's progress in doubling its mangrove cover over three years and recognized mangroves as crucial to combating climate change and safeguarding coastal communities.

