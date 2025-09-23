Jimmy Kimmel's Return to Late-Night Spurs National Debate

Jimmy Kimmel is making his much-anticipated return to late-night television following a suspension that ignited national debate about freedom of speech and President Donald Trump's power over media narratives.

ABC initially suspended Kimmel after backlash over his comments on conservative activist Charlie Kirk's death. The network cited discussions with Kimmel as a reason for his reinstatement.

The incident highlighted ongoing tensions between the Trump administration and media outlets, as Trump has previously used legal and governmental pressure to control media coverage.

