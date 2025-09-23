Left Menu

Jimmy Kimmel's Return to Late-Night Spurs National Debate

Jimmy Kimmel returns to late-night television after his suspension sparked a national conversation about free speech and Trump's influence on media. The controversy arose from Kimmel's remarks on conservative activist Charlie Kirk's assassination. ABC faced backlash for the suspension, prompting discussions on freedom of expression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 23-09-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 20:12 IST
Jimmy Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel is making his much-anticipated return to late-night television following a suspension that ignited national debate about freedom of speech and President Donald Trump's power over media narratives.

ABC initially suspended Kimmel after backlash over his comments on conservative activist Charlie Kirk's death. The network cited discussions with Kimmel as a reason for his reinstatement.

The incident highlighted ongoing tensions between the Trump administration and media outlets, as Trump has previously used legal and governmental pressure to control media coverage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

