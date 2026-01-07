Left Menu

Texas Educators Sue State Over Social Media Probes on Charlie Kirk Assassination Remarks

The Texas branch of the American Federation of Teachers is suing the state to halt investigations into teachers' social media posts about Charlie Kirk's assassination. The lawsuit claims the Texas Education Agency's actions infringe on free-speech and due process rights of educators without clear guidelines or protections.

The Texas branch of the American Federation of Teachers is taking legal action against the state, demanding federal intervention to stop investigations into educators' social media activities following the assassination of conservative influencer Charlie Kirk.

Filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, the lawsuit names the Texas Education Agency (TEA) and Commissioner Mike Morath. The union accuses the TEA of launching probes into over 350 educators based on allegations of inappropriate social media content related to Kirk's assassination, without offering explicit definitions or due process protections.

The TEA's communications referred to potential violations of the Educators' Code of Ethics, yet declined to comment on the legal proceedings. While Republicans criticize the posts for glorifying violence, civil rights advocates are concerned about infringements on free speech. The issue echoes broader disputes in Texas over free speech, highlighted by the state's controversial designation of the Council on American-Islamic Relations as a foreign terrorist organization.

