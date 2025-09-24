Left Menu

Rafael Nadal Warns About Fake AI-Generated Videos

Rafael Nadal has raised concerns about fake videos circulating online, which falsely portray him giving financial advice. He emphasized the need for ethical AI use and warned the public to critically assess the authenticity of digital content. Nadal highlights the potential benefits and risks of AI technology.

Updated: 24-09-2025 09:23 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 09:23 IST
Tennis legend Rafael Nadal has issued a warning about fake online videos claiming to feature him offering financial advice and the associated risks of artificial intelligence. On Tuesday, Nadal made it clear that he has not endorsed any of these digital messages.

"I want to share this message of caution—something unusual for my social media, but necessary," Nadal expressed on LinkedIn. He explained that his team had identified AI-generated clips imitating his image and voice. The videos falsely attribute investment advice to him, which he categorically denies ever endorsing, labeling the clips as misleading advertising.

Nadal highlighted society's challenge in discerning real from manipulated content while advocating for ethical and responsible technology use. Emphasizing AI's potential benefits in numerous sectors, he warned against its misuse in creating deceptive content that could mislead the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)

