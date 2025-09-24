Colorful Knowledge: Transforming Walls into Storytellers
At 'Majha Ghar' in Maharashtra's Latur district, walls have been turned into vibrant learning tools, covering various educational topics and cultural themes. The interactive environments foster curiosity among underprivileged children, promoting self-directed learning and connecting them with India's rich cultural legacy.
In Maharashtra's Latur district, a shelter home named 'Majha Ghar' has creatively revolutionized learning for underprivileged children by transforming its walls into colorful educational tools.
The walls serve as a vivid canvas depicting a diverse array of subjects including Marathi alphabets, English grammar, mathematical concepts, the solar system, maps, and parts of the human body. In addition to academics, the walls are painted with illustrations of environmental themes, animals, and birds.
Musical instruments like the tabla, harmonium, and dholki connect children with India's rich cultural heritage, creating an environment that sparks curiosity and promotes independent learning. This initiative also saw the children financially invest their earnings from selling Diwali decorations to further develop their educational space.
