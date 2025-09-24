Left Menu

Step into Abu Dhabi: A Multi-Sensory Journey in Mumbai

Tripadvisor partners with Experience Abu Dhabi for 'Abu Dhabi Is Calling', an immersive activation at Mumbai's Jio World Plaza. Using cutting-edge technology and real-time AI, the event offers a unique journey showcasing Abu Dhabi's culture and attractions, inviting Indian and international visitors to explore the emirate's rich offerings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-09-2025 12:35 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 12:35 IST
Step into Abu Dhabi: A Multi-Sensory Journey in Mumbai
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

MUMBAI, September 2025 – A groundbreaking collaboration between Tripadvisor and Experience Abu Dhabi debuts this autumn with 'Abu Dhabi Is Calling', a multi-sensory, immersive activation event. Hosted at Jio World Plaza, the event spans three days from September 26 to 28, transforming the venue into an innovative gateway to Abu Dhabi.

This activation blends advanced technology with real-time AI interactions, offering visitors an interactive journey. It features two immersive domes, with a 6-meter sphere using ORA Sphere technology to allow guests to explore Abu Dhabi's attractions via a 360° cinematic experience. Tripadvisor reviews and insights enrich this experience, making it engaging and informative.

Additional attractions include an AI collaborator for custom itineraries, a green screen for memorable photos, and a chance to win a luxury trip to Abu Dhabi. Mumbai's vibrant lifestyle makes it the ideal location to host such an event, spotlighting the city's cosmopolitan spirit and setting the stage for future-ready travel experiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Alibaba's AI Ambitions: New Partnerships, Expansions, and Innovations

Alibaba's AI Ambitions: New Partnerships, Expansions, and Innovations

 Global
2
Global Market Shifts Amid Fed Speculation and Geopolitical Tensions

Global Market Shifts Amid Fed Speculation and Geopolitical Tensions

 Global
3
A-League Betting Scandal: Soccer Stars in Trouble

A-League Betting Scandal: Soccer Stars in Trouble

 Australia
4
European Shares Dip Amid Financial Sector Losses, Boosted by Defence Gains

European Shares Dip Amid Financial Sector Losses, Boosted by Defence Gains

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Bitcoin to Solana: IMF Outlines Blockchain Consensus Risks for Supervisors

Aging Population and Limited AI Gains Put Japan’s Labor Market at a Crossroads, IMF Says

IMF Study: Corruption and Finance Block Growth of Firms in Sub-Saharan Africa

Resilient health systems key to Europe’s future, warns WHO in landmark new report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025