Step into Abu Dhabi: A Multi-Sensory Journey in Mumbai

MUMBAI, September 2025 – A groundbreaking collaboration between Tripadvisor and Experience Abu Dhabi debuts this autumn with 'Abu Dhabi Is Calling', a multi-sensory, immersive activation event. Hosted at Jio World Plaza, the event spans three days from September 26 to 28, transforming the venue into an innovative gateway to Abu Dhabi.

This activation blends advanced technology with real-time AI interactions, offering visitors an interactive journey. It features two immersive domes, with a 6-meter sphere using ORA Sphere technology to allow guests to explore Abu Dhabi's attractions via a 360° cinematic experience. Tripadvisor reviews and insights enrich this experience, making it engaging and informative.

Additional attractions include an AI collaborator for custom itineraries, a green screen for memorable photos, and a chance to win a luxury trip to Abu Dhabi. Mumbai's vibrant lifestyle makes it the ideal location to host such an event, spotlighting the city's cosmopolitan spirit and setting the stage for future-ready travel experiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)